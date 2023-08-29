Macron's statements exacerbate situation in region - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. The statements of French President Emmanuel Macron during the Ambassadors' Conference contribute to aggravate the situation in the region, disrupt the negotiation process, and prevent the creation of mutual trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the head of the working group of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan on inter-parliamentary relations with France, Soltan Mammadov, told Trend.

Azerbaijan is taking constructive initiatives to establish lasting peace and mutual trust in the region, and the deputy said that the Armenian side's excitement about the Lachin Road is actually aimed at slowing down the negotiation process.

He claims that the Lachin border checkpoint is particularly significant in terms of preserving Azerbaijan's sovereignty and security. After the signing of the trilateral statement, Armenia continued to rotate its military troops illegally and transfer weapons, ammunition, mines, and foreign terrorists over this road.

Armenia also received illegally harvested natural resources from Azerbaijani territory. Additionally, the truth about cargo smuggling on the Lachin road was made public. An Azerbaijani border guard was wounded due to the Armenian side's provocations.

"All this confirms the use of the Lachin road by Armenia against the sovereignty and security of Azerbaijan. The President of Azerbaijan, speaking at an event dedicated to Lachin City Day", said that our country has fully restored its territorial integrity by establishing a border checkpoint in the Lachin direction on April 23," the deputy said.

Mammadov noted that the recent statement of the French president, including the expression "Lachin humanitarian Corridor", and his attempts to talk to Azerbaijan with pressure on it once again confirm that this country does not want to put up with the new realities that have arisen in the South Caucasus.

The deputy said that France's initiative to send humanitarian aid to Armenians living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan along the Lachin road in preparation for the submission of a resolution on Karabakh to the UN Security Council shows that France continues its biased policy towards Azerbaijan.

"History has repeatedly proved that it is impossible to talk to Azerbaijan with threats and pressure. One of the biggest mistakes made by France in its policy towards the South Caucasus is that it not only ignores the new geopolitical realities in the region but also tries to achieve results with steps that have no prospects. Azerbaijan will not back down from its position because the country's approach is based on international law and justice. Azerbaijan has enough strength and potential to protect its national interests at any level," Mammadov said.