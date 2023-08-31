Armenians attack Azerbaijani Embassy building in Lebanon (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. About 50 people of Armenian origin, who were holding a rally in front of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lebanon, broke through the fence around the administrative building and threw bottles of paint and explosives into the building, Trend reports.

"As a result of the attack, the Embassy staff were not injured. As soon as the department responsible for the protection of diplomatic missions was informed about the incident, law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene, but at that time the provocateurs managed to escape from the scene.

In order to identify and arrest criminals in connection with this attack on the Embassy, a corresponding note has been sent to the Lebanese Foreign Ministry and appropriate measures are being taken.

Currently, the security around the building is on alert, while a crime investigation is underway," the MFA statement said.