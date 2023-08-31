Footage of attack by people of Armenian origin on Azerbaijani Embassy in Lebanon released (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. A footage of attack by about 50 people of Armenian origin, who broke through the fence around the administrative building and threw bottles of paint and explosives into the building during a rally in front of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Lebanon, has been released, Trend reports.

As a result of the attack, the Embassy staff weren't injured.

Previously, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that in order to identify and arrest criminals in connection with this attack on the Embassy, a corresponding note has been sent to the Lebanese Foreign Ministry and appropriate measures are being taken.

The Azerbaijani ministry added that currently, the security around the building is on alert, while a crime investigation is underway.