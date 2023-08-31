US working with Azerbaijan, Armenia to ensure possibility of food delivery to Karabakh - State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Over the past few weeks, the US has been continuously working with Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure that humanitarian supplies can be delivered to people in Karabakh, the US State Department said in a statement, Trend reports.

It is urgently necessary to hold a meeting between representatives of Azerbaijan and the Armenian minority in Karabakh in order to agree on ways of transporting essential foodstuffs for the population in Karabakh, including additional supply routes, and resume discussion of all outstanding issues, the statement said.

On August 29, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of food to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region. At the initial stage, it is planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

Armenia and the criminal separatist regime created by Armenia prevent the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road for cargo delivery.