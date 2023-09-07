Campaign Armenia launched aimed at putting all blame for lack of progress on Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani President's rep for special assignments (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The campaign that Armenia has launched is aimed at putting all the blame for lack of progress on Azerbaijan, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, Elchin Amirbayov, said in an interview with German Deutsche Welle, Trend reports.

"The campaign that Armenia has launched worldwide in order to denigrate Azerbaijan and accuse us with all the possible things, and to manipulate with humanitarian hardships on the ground, is a tactical move, which is aiming at consolidating status quo on the ground, imitating their participation in the peace process, and trying to put all the blame for the lack of process on Azerbaijan. While Azerbaijan, on numerous occasions, has proven its good will and sincere desire to advance with the peace process, because it was us who proposed the draft of the peace agreement, reopening of communication lines and delimitating state border," he said.

Will be updated