Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum condemns Armenia's recent provocative actions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The European Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum has strongly condemned Armenia's provocative actions, which artificially ignite tensions and ultimately derail the normalization process, Trend reports.

"ICYF-ERC strongly condemns the illegal activities named as “elections” held in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the puppet separatist regime supported and established by the Republic of Armenia. This step is a flagrant violation of norms and principles of international law as well as the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Republic of Armenia’s continuous support for the puppet separatist regime, including the existence of the illegal Armenian armed forces among many other illegal activities in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, not only constitutes a violation of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty but also deals a serious blow to the efforts of normalization in the region and the reintegration of ethnic Armenians living in the Karabakh region into the constitutional framework of the Republic of Azerbaijan. ICYF-ERC calls for the unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan and disbandment of the separatist puppet regime.

ICYF-ERC urges Armenia to immediately cease its illegal activities directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and to constructively engage in diplomatic negotiations with the Republic of Azerbaijan to support the normalization process in the region. ICYF-ERC supports peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and believes that signing a peace agreement will make a major contribution to peace and stability in the region.

Moreover, ICYF-ERC calls upon the international community, including the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to strongly condemn the illegal activities pursued by the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan. A robust international condemnation, in line with all OIC resolutions and statements as well as United Nations Security Council resolutions, is needed to prevent the Republic of Armenia from taking further steps that endanger the fragile normalization efforts in the region," the organization said in a statement.