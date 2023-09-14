Armenia should stop inciting unrest and concentrate on peace talks – Turkish MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Armenia should abandon provocations and rather, focus on peace negotiations, the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye said, Trend reports.

"Armenia is not only violating the ceasefire agreements on the border with Azerbaijan, but is also digging trenches and building fortifications. Armenia should abandon its provocations and focus on peaceful negotiations and cooperation," said the ministry.

According to the ministry, the opening of the Zangezur Corridor is of great importance. It is necessary to sign a peace agreement for peace and stability in the region.