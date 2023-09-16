Azerbaijan launches arbitration process against Armenia for environmental hazard

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Azerbaijan has launched an arbitration process against Armenia for large-scale environmental hazard in accordance with the rules of the Berne Convention, the Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Chingiz Asgarov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the international conference of judges themed “Access to justice in the field of ecology”, being held by the Supreme Court and the Association of Judges of Kyrgyzstan in Cholpon-Ata city on September 14-16.

He noted that the process of investigating the environmental damage caused to the nature of Azerbaijan as a result of the 30-year occupation of Armenia continues.

Asgarov informed the conference participants in detail about the work done in Azerbaijan in the field of environmental protection, as well as judicial practice in this direction.

The official noted that the “Smart City” and “Smart Village” concepts are being used in the restoration of territories liberated from Armenian occupation, which is of great environmental importance.

The conference also highlighted the steps taken in accordance with the green energy policy of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as the importance of this initiative for the world community.

Back in February this year, Azerbaijan launched an interstate arbitration process against Armenia in accordance with the Energy Charter Treaty.

In a Notice of Arbitration served to Armenia, Azerbaijan sought redress and financial compensation for Armenia’s violation of Azerbaijan’s sovereign rights over its energy resources during Armenia’s nearly 30-year illegal occupation of Azerbaijan’s territory from 1991 to 2020.