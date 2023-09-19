Armenia is not going to launch any military activities against Azerbaijan - PM Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Armenia is not going to launch any military activities against Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports.

"Armenia does not participate in military activities, and I want to note once again that the Republic of Armenia does not have an army in Karabakh," he said.

In order to restore the constitutional regime of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures of a local nature were launched in the region.

The civilians and infrastructure facilities are not being targeted and are not part of the ongoing anti-terrorist measures. Only military targets belonging to the separatist regime's illegal armed formations are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.

In addition, local anti-terrorist activities have been launched to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from our territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, provide the safety of the civilian population returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in construction and restoration work, and our military personnel, and ultimately restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On September 19, 2023, at about 4 o'clock in the morning, on the 58th kilometer of the new Akhmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, a Howo truck belonging to the Azerbaijan State Highway Agency (AAYDA) working on this road was blown up by an anti-tank mine. As a result of the terrorist attack, the driver and passenger were killed at the scene.

Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan went to the site of the terrorist attack on a Kamaz truck. On a newly built tunnel road near the village of Taghavard, Khojavend district, a Russia's KAMAZ truck carrying employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as a result of a terrorist act, was blown up by a mine set by a sabotage group of Armenian separatist troops on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

According to the statement, Asim Jamalzade, born on February 5, 1994, Ramil Shirinov, born on July 8, 1987, Seymur Mahmudov, born on July 12, 1991 and Khazar Zamanov, born on July 21, 1998 died at the scene.