Karabakh separatists agree to hold meeting with Azerbaijani authorities in Yevlakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Karabakh separatists have agreed to hold a meeting with the Azerbaijani authorities in Yevlakh, Trend reports.

"As proposed by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the meeting with the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to discuss the reintegration issues, based on the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its laws, will be held on 21 September 2023 in Yevlakh," the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan said.

Will be updated