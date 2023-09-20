Process of withdrawal of illegal Armenian armed units from their positions has already begun - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The process of withdrawal of the illegal Armenian armed units from their positions has already begun, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the nation.

“In addition, they accepted our terms and started handing over their weapons. The question arises. Who benefited by bringing about this situation? Immediately after the Second Karabakh war, we have repeatedly appealed to the Armenian leadership, their patrons abroad and other parties, expressing our legitimate concern, saying that the presence of the Armenian armed forces in the territory of Azerbaijan is illegal and it must be ended. We used to say that the illegal junta regime must fold its so-called flag, whose value is no more than a piece of cloth, put it in its pocket, and leave our land. It is our sovereign right,” the head of state said.