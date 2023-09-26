Azerbaijan shares list of humanitarian aid provided for Karabakh Armenians since Sept. 22 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has shared a list with the total humanitarian assistance delivered to Armenian residences of Karabakh region of Azerbaijan since September 22, Trend reports.

The assistance includes 40 tons of food products and hygiene products, medical supplies for over 200 people, injured in explosion in Khankendi on September 25, over 120 tons of fuel, 22.3 tons of drinkable water, 40 tons of flour, and other necessities.

"And it will be continued onwards," he noted.