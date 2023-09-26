President Ilham Aliyev, US State Secretary hold phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on September 26, Trend reports.

During the telephone conversation, they exchanged their opinions on the present situation in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan following the anti-terror measures against the Armenian armed forces.

The head of state said that military facilities only had been targeted during the anti-terror measures, which lasted less than 24 hours, and civilians had not been harmed.

The American side was informed that there is an ongoing process of disarming illegal Armenian armed forces and their withdrawing from the territory of Azerbaijan. It was underlined that hundreds pieces of military equipment, weapons, military supplies as well as ammunition had been confiscated for the last five days.

The head of state noted that military representatives of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan and representative of the UN Resident Coordinator Office examined the seized weapons and military equipment.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that respective activities are underway to ensure the rights of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region as well as other ethnic minorities residing in Azerbaijan within the framework of the legislation of the country and international obligations.

The head of state pointed out that the dialogue on reintegration issues is going on between representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenian residents with Azerbaijan sending humanitarian assistance to the Armenian residents and infrastructure being restored in the territory.

The Azerbaijani leader underlined that there is ongoing cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide aid to the Armenian residents, and outlined Azerbaijan’s readiness to arrange the trip of the UN Resident Coordinator Office accredited in the country shortly to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern over the current situation and found the need to ensure stability in the region and dialogue with local Armenians.