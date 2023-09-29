We've been subjected to ethnic cleansing, occupation, and destruction of territories - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. We've been subjected to ethnic cleansing, occupation, and destruction of territories, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities" in Zangilan.

"A million of Azerbaijanis were deprived of their homes, including more than 200 thousand from today's territory of Armenia. Our villages and cities have been destroyed. For three decades, the occupational forces did not allow us to come back," President Ilham Aliyev said.