Azerbaijan provides update on weapons, ammunition confiscated in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has updated information about the amount of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror activities conducted in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region as of 18:00 (GMT +4) on September 30, Trend reports.

The updated list includes:

WEAPONS

1. Small arms – 2585

2. Grenade launchers – 224

3. Cannons and howitzers – 53

4. Mortars – 63

5. Anti-tank weapons – 54

6. Air Defense weapons – 135

VEHICLES

1. Armored vehicles – 22

2. Auto vehicles – 174

3. Trailers – 21

4. Auxiliary vehicles – 9

COMBAT AMMUNITION

1. Rockets – 1685

2. Cannon and howitzer shells – 4956

3. Anti-aircraft cannon shells – 2627

4. Mortar shells – 12305

5. Grenades – 5419

6. Hand grenades – 3036

7. Bullets – 1976068

8. Other ammunition – 5751

DEVICES

1. Optical devices – 280

2. Other devices – 37

ACCOUTREMENTS

1. Individual accoutrements – 997

2. Various weapons accessories – 15

3. Other accoutrements – 2260