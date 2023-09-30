Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan provides update on weapons, ammunition confiscated in Karabakh

Politics Materials 30 September 2023 20:10 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has updated information about the amount of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror activities conducted in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region as of 18:00 (GMT +4) on September 30, Trend reports.

The updated list includes:

WEAPONS

1. Small arms – 2585
2. Grenade launchers – 224
3. Cannons and howitzers – 53
4. Mortars – 63
5. Anti-tank weapons – 54
6. Air Defense weapons – 135

VEHICLES

1. Armored vehicles – 22
2. Auto vehicles – 174
3. Trailers – 21
4. Auxiliary vehicles – 9

COMBAT AMMUNITION

1. Rockets – 1685
2. Cannon and howitzer shells – 4956
3. Anti-aircraft cannon shells – 2627
4. Mortar shells – 12305
5. Grenades – 5419
6. Hand grenades – 3036
7. Bullets – 1976068
8. Other ammunition – 5751

DEVICES

1. Optical devices – 280
2. Other devices – 37

ACCOUTREMENTS

1. Individual accoutrements – 997
2. Various weapons accessories – 15
3. Other accoutrements – 2260

