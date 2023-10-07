Azerbaijan pursues to propel peacebuilding and reintegration process - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Chairman of the National Assembly of Serbia, Vladimir Orlic, on October 6, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The meeting discussed topical issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, as well as the current situation in the region.

In developing the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia in numerous spheres, Bayramov noted with satisfaction the significance of the two countries' interactions and exchanges, particularly the ongoing political discussion between their leaders.

Moreover, the minister also said that Serbia has always fully supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict that ended, as well as in the post-conflict period, and stressed the inadmissibility of applying double standards in relation to these important principles of international law.

Bayramov informed the chairman of the National Assembly of Serbia in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the peace process, as well as the efforts being made to reintegrate the Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

In addition, speaking about the anti-terrorist measures in response to the latest provocations of the remnants of the Armenian armed forces, which, in violation of international law, continued to maintain a presence in the territories of Azerbaijan after the end of the occupation, the minister noted that as a result of these measures, the scale of illegal militarization in the Karabakh region became clear to everyone again.

He noted that despite the elimination of this real threat to peace and security in the region, today a number of countries are taking extremely dangerous steps to project their domestic political agendas on the region in various ways.

“Despite the current challenges, Azerbaijan is determined to prevent such attempts as well as to promote the process of peacebuilding and reintegration,” Bayramov said.

Orlic expressed satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan as well as the reception by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. Orlic expressed faith that such visits will contribute to the development of the current friendly relations between the two countries at various levels, including inter-parliamentary.

“Despite the fact that the situation in the region is completely clear, the contradictory positions put forward by a number of countries in opposition to international law and current realities are regrettable,” Orlic said.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest during the meeting.