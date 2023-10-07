Israeli general hurt by Gaza missile attack (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 7 October 2023 12:50 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. A major general was injured as a result of a rocket attack on Israel, Trend reports.

According to the Israeli media, during the fighting in Sderot, the commander of the Southern Police District, Major General Amir Cohen, was injured.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that civilians were killed.

