Azerbaijan attaches particular significance to developing relations with ECO member states - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan is an active member of the Economic Cooperation Organization and attaches particular significance to developing relations with its member states, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his appeal to the participants of the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the ECO member states held in Shusha, Trend reports.

"ECO enjoys favorable opportunities to utilize our region’s vast economic potential better and advance the ties in economy and trade between the regional countries. Azerbaijan is in favor of expanding cooperation within the organization across every domain. I extend my gratitude for declaring the city of Shusha – the ECO Tourism Capital for 2026 several days ago.

You have arrived in Azerbaijan at a very notable and historic time. Our people are experiencing the joy and pride of restoring Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and constitutional order. Eliminating a grey zone in our territory after 30 years and ending separatism is a culmination of international law and justice," President Ilham Aliyev said.