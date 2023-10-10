Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Armenia ready to hold meetings within '3+3' format suggested by President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 10 October 2023 19:16 (UTC +04:00)
Armenia ready to hold meetings within '3+3' format suggested by President Ilham Aliyev

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has agreed to hold a meeting in the '3+3' format (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Iran, Türkiye, Russia) proposed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"At the time, an agreement was reached that the next meeting in the '3+3' format will be held in Tehran, we are ready to continue talks in this format," he said.

President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stressed that the problems of the region should be solved by the countries of the region themselves.

