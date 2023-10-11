Azerbaijani NGO delegates address Armenia from Warsaw Conference rostrum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The Warsaw Conference on the Human Dimension is holding in Poland, Trend reports.

Representative of the Western Azerbaijan Community Parvana Veliyeva and deputy chairman of the organization "Return to Karabakh" Gulmammad Mammadov spoke at the VII plenary session on "Tolerance and anti-discrimination" on October 11.

In their speech, they called on Armenia to recognize the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their homes in dignity and peace.

"We welcome the dialog between the central government of Azerbaijan and the Armenian population of Karabakh. Through all processes, we call on Armenia to recognize the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their homes," said Gulmammad Mammadov.

Representative of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Parvana Veliyeva, noted that the community appreciates the potential of the existing OSCE mechanism in the sphere of national minorities.

"Unfortunately, we still see Armenia's extremely inappropriate attitude towards the issue of ethnic diversity and minority rights. This directly violates international human rights documents. We want Armenia to recognize our right to a peaceful and dignified return," she said.