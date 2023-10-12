Azerbaijani Embassy makes announcement on ticket sales for Tel-Aviv-Baku flight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel has issued an appeal to Azerbaijani citizens, Trend reports.

The appeal was published by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Israel Mukhtar Mammadov on his page on X (Twitter).

"To the attention of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan! Israir Airlines announces the sale of tickets for the Tel Aviv-Baku flight on October 15 at 17:45 (GMT +3). Tickets can be purchased on https://israir.com," the appeal said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".