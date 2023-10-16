MFA speaks out on disappearance of Azerbaijani citizen in Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Information about the disappearance of an Azerbaijani citizen in Israel hasn't been confirmed, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The statement made amid the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas military group.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 and injured 3,300 people.

The attacks by Hamas militants resulted in death of seven people of Azerbaijani origin - Shamil Abbasov (Israeli citizen), Emin Akhundov (Israeli citizen), Ilkin Nazarov (Azerbaijani citizen), Lior Azizov (citizenship to be specified), Roman Gandel (Israeli citizen), Eden Abdullayev (Israeli citizen), Emil Samuelov (citizenship to be clarified).