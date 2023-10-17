In the example of Fuzuli, at the same time, the whole world must see what Armenian savagery is - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. In the example of Fuzuli, at the same time, the whole world and even those who are reluctant to see it, are seeing and must see what Armenian savagery is,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with residents who moved to the city of Fuzuli and members of the general public of the district on the “Fuzuli City Day”.

The head of state noted: “For many years, when we tried to bring the facts of our Karabakh problem to the attention of the world community, some did not believe. There were those who did not want to believe. We didn't have much evidence. We knew that everything was destroyed, razed to the ground, but we could not even imagine that it was to this extent. Because the occupying state did not allow anyone to enter this region at the time. It was forbidden. Why? Because every person coming here would see what Armenian savagery is. Its manifestations are visible everywhere.”