Azerbaijan deeply concerned with ongoing colonialism and its reemerging manifestations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Azerbaijan is deeply concerned with the ongoing colonialism and its reemerging manifestations, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, Trend reports.

"Although 70 years have passed since the Bandung Conference, some countries continue to pursue colonialism. Among those, the foremost one is France.

Overall, most of the bloody crimes of the colonialism history of mankind were committed by none other than France. France had occupied tens of countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, the Pacific and Latin America, plundered their resources, and for many years oppressed their peoples while perpetrating numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity. The French troops subjected hundreds of thousands of civilians to ethnic cleansing based on their ethnic and religious affiliation," President Ilham Aliyev said.