Azerbaijan's State Security Service informs CoE's secretary general about Armenia's mine terror

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev, informed the Secretary General of the CoE Marija Pejcinovic Buric about ethnic cleansing and mine terror of Armenia against Azerbaijani citizens, at the headquarters of the Council of Europe (CoE) in Strasbourg on October 30, Trend reports.

Naghiyev, during the conversation, also agreed with the opinion of the secretary general of the CoE that persons living in the countries covered by the organization have the right to fully enjoy all the rights and freedoms enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights.

He expressed hope that the provisions of the above-mentioned international legal document will also be applied in matters concerning the protection of the rights of Azerbaijani citizens who for a long time were forced to live as refugees and internally displaced persons, went missing, were captured (or taken hostage), and also became victims of mines laid by Armenia.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel