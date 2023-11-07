Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to understand regional realities correctly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Azerbaijan, being committed to the normalization of relations between the two countries, as well as the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region, calls on Armenia to demonstrate a constructive and fair position in the peace process and to understand the realities in the region properly, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in its statement on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, Trend reports.

The ministry noted that Armenia must finally recognize there is no alternative to peace and cooperation in the region.

"Currently, after the existence of the Armenian armed forces and the puppet regime created by Armenia in our territories were brought to an end, there are ample opportunities for peace and stability in the region," the ministry added.

On November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan liberated Shusha - a city of great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people - from Armenian occupation. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the second Karabakh war. By the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is celebrated as Victory Day in the country annually.

Moreover, in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction work, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the region on September 19-20, 2023.

As a result of anti-terrorist measures, Azerbaijan restored sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories, the formations of the Armenian armed forces located in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan were dissolved and withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan.

