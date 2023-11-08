Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan shares publication on November 8 - Victory Day occasion

Politics Materials 8 November 2023 12:33 (UTC +04:00)
Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan shares publication on November 8 - Victory Day occasion

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan shared a publication on X (Twitter) on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, Trend reports.

"Happy Victory Day, Azerbaijan! We wish the entire region peace, prosperity and a future full of hope," the Israeli Embassy said.

Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war.

By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more