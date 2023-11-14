Azerbaijani FM holds extensive talks with his Moroccan counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, co-chairman of the joint commission on bilateral cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Morocco Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation with Africa and Moroccans Abroad, co-chairman of the commission from the Moroccan side Nasser Bourita within the framework of his official visit to Morocco, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The one-on-one meeting between Bayramov and Bourita continued with the participation of delegations from both sides.

Then the 2nd session of the joint commission on bilateral cooperation was held with participation of Azerbaijani and Moroccan officials of relevant state institutions. Opinions were exchanged on bilateral and multilateral cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco, as well as regional issues.

In the course of the commission meeting, the visit of great leader Heydar Aliyev to Morocco in 1994 was also mentioned. The importance and role of this and other high-level reciprocal visits in terms of development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco was noted, and the existing mechanism of political consultations between foreign ministries was emphasized.

Azerbaijan and Morocco's support for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity was noted with satisfaction, and the importance of continuing ties between the sides within multilateral platforms such as the UN, OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) and NAM (Non-Aligned Movement) was emphasized.

The sides discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation with Morocco in the economic, trade and investment spheres. In this regard, the sides stressed the importance of organizing commission meetings on a regular basis and holding business forums with the participation of businessmen from the two countries.

The importance of speeding up domestic procedures for the early entry into force of the relevant bilateral documents, which will serve as a legal basis for economic cooperation, was emphasized. The potential of cooperation in the field of infrastructure construction was discussed, and the general opinion was expressed that the exchange of experience in the field of international ports would make an additional contribution to the bilateral agenda.The existing agrarian potential in Azerbaijan's liberated territories was mentioned, and views were exchanged on possible Azerbaijani-Moroccan partnership in the field of establishment and management of farms in these territories.

The sides emphasized that development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco in tourism, culture, education spheres can bring the peoples of the two countries closer and contribute to deepening of interstate relations.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed about the factors that caused the local anti-terrorist activities carried out by Azerbaijan within 24 hours, particularly the threat posed by the formations of the Armenian armed forces, which were not withdrawn from the territories of Azerbaijan despite their obligations, as well as the current regional situation and Azerbaijan's plans to ensure peace and stability in the region. Azerbaijan's promotion of relations normalization with Armenia, as well as the fact that Armenia's slanderous campaign against Azerbaijan does not serve the establishment of peace was noted. At the same time, the Minister informed about the mine threat from Armenia.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

At the end, the sides signed Azerbaijani-Moroccan bilateral documents, including those in the spheres of energy, logistics, ecology, as well as the protocol of the 2nd session of the commission.

Then, at the briefing, the ministers made statements on the results of the meetings.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel