Azerbaijani FM talks inter-parliamentary co-op with President of Moroccan House of Representatives (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Morocco's Speaker of the House of Representatives Rachid Talbi El Alami within the framework of his official visit to Morocco, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Jeyhun Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the current level of friendship and partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco and touched upon the prospects of development of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries. He emphasized the importance of activation of the Morocco-Azerbaijan Friendship Group and inter-parliamentary contact group.

He also noted that there is a great potential for the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and the activation of mutual visits and political consultations will stimulate the development of cooperation between the two countries in economic, humanitarian, educational, tourism and other spheres.

Bayramov also informed the interlocutor about the 30-year Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the post-conflict period, the rehabilitation and reconstruction work in the lands liberated from the occupation, Azerbaijan's plans for the establishment of sustainable peace in the South Caucasus and the practical steps undertaken in this direction.

In the course of the meeting, the sides also emphasized that the strengthening of the legal framework between Azerbaijan and Morocco will contribute to the development of cooperation in new promising spheres.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

