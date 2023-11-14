EU foreign policy body attempts to incite separatism in Azerbaijan - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Attempts by the EU foreign policy body to incite separatism in the territory of Azerbaijan, which conducts fair struggle against existing threats against the backdrop of EU member states facing aggressive separatist tendencies, are a source of serious concern, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in response to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Trend reports.

"The EU's attempts to supply Armenia with weaponry and thereby support its insidious militarization policy that undermines peace and stability in our region, encourages a policy leading to new confrontations in the region, that lays a responsibility on the EU. Plans to employ the European Peace Facility, which, among other areas, implies the buildup of military capabilities, serve to exacerbate tensions in the region," the ministry noted.

"We stress once more that use of threatening language with Azerbaijan is unacceptable, and any unfriendly conduct will not result in a beneficial outcome and will be effectively responded to," added the ministry.

On November 13, 2023, Borrell voiced the accusations against Azerbaijan at the press conference in Brussels.

