Azerbaijani FM delivers speech at Azerbaijani-Moroccan business forum

Politics Materials 14 November 2023 17:47 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov delivered a speech at the 1st Azerbaijani-Moroccan business forum during his official visit to Morocco, Trend reports.

He wrote on his page on X (Twitter) that the forum was a good opportunity for a practical exchange of views on business and investment opportunities existing in both countries.

The minister made an official visit to this country on November 12, 2023.

