EU initiates another provocative move against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has once again voiced out accusations against Azerbaijan regarding the situation in Karabakh.

As such, Borrell noted that the EU condemns Baku’s anti-terror measures carried out in Karabakh on September 19-20 in order to expel illegal Armenian military forces from the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. On behalf of the EU, the official has called upon Azerbaijan “Azerbaijan to ensure the rights and security of Karabakh Armenians”.

Moreover, he noted that the EU has doubled the humanitarian aid package to 10.45 million euros and has activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism at the request of Armenia. “Some 15 million euros of budget support will be allocated to Armenia to address socio-economic needs and fund food and fuel,” he added.

In light of the European Union's apparent indifference towards Armenia's armed aggression against Azerbaijan's sovereign territories spanning more than three decades, coupled with its reluctance to denounce the displacement of over 1 million Azerbaijanis as internally displaced persons and refugees, along with the policies of ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity directed at Azerbaijanis, the organization's evident support towards Armenia and its threatening rhetoric against Azerbaijan serve as glaring illustrations of its biased policies and double standards.

It is unnecessary to emphasize that the funds supplied by the EU could covertly support Armenia's militarization, posing a threat to peace and stability in the region. This contribution to a policy fostering potential confrontations places a responsibility squarely on the EU.