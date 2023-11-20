Women constitute vast majority of Iranian universities' personnel - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. More than 56 percent of the staff in Iranian universities are women, Director of International Women's Affairs under the Iranian Foreign Ministry Zahra Vaziri Dozein said at the conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment", Trend reports.

“I would especially like to highlight the role of Iranian women in running startups. In addition, women are a leading force in digital transformation. The government is helping women entrepreneurs by providing them with access to ICT (Information and Communication Technologies),” she added.

Dozein also expressed gratitude for such an important event under the honorary chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

Baku is hosting the NAM conference on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment" under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (the current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (the future NAM chairs).

The event is held on the basis of initiatives voiced by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this year.

