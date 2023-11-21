Azerbaijani Parliament passes draft state budget for 2024 in second reading

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijani Parliament's meeting has discussed draft state budget of the country for 2024 in the second reading, Trend reports.

The document, after discussion, was put to the vote and adopted in the second reading.

The revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 expected to amount to 34.17 billion manat ($20.1 billion), expenditures – 36.76 billion manat, or $21.6 billion (including centralized revenues – almost 33.4 billion manat, or $19.6 billion; local revenues – 773.1 million manat ($454.8 million); centralized expenditures – 35.98 billion manat ($21.2 billion); and local expenditures – 782.45 million manat ($460.26 million).

Previously, the state budget for 2023 was revised and budget revenues amounted to 3.1 billion manat, or $1.8 billion (an increase of 10.1 percent), and expenditures - 3.3 billion manat, or 1.9 billion (an increase of 9.8 percent).

Meanwhile, in 2022, the state budget revenues and expenditures of Azerbaijan amounted to 30.6 million manat ($18 million), and 32 million manat ($18.8 million), respectively.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel