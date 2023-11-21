US, West oppose Azerbaijan due to Shusha Declaration signed with Türkiye - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Western states stand against Azerbaijan due to its being a Muslim state and signing the Shusha Declaration with Türkiye, the Chairman of the Defense, Security, and Anti-Corruption Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov said at today's parliamentary meeting, Trend reports.

The MP noted that after the signing of the aforementioned declaration, the West began worrying over it.

"First, France opposed it, and later it turned out to be an order from Washington," emphasized Asgarov.

He also pointed out that the US always claims Azerbaijan is its strategic partner.

"But how do they treat a strategic partner? Azerbaijan liberated its territories from occupation, and restored international law. In 30 years, none of the Western states opposed Armenia and imposed sanctions. But now, when we have liberated our lands, there is pressure on us," the MP stressed.

"The US is using France to stay in the shadows. Such hypocritical policies cannot be implemented. Being a powerful state, the US should stand for truth, supporting international law. We waged war fairly, with no civilian casualties and no 'ethnic cleansing'. The US has made similar statements, and this is just one of the reasons, as they did not accept the independent policy of the President of Azerbaijan and also tried to prevent the revival of a Muslim state," added the MP.

The Shusha Declaration, officially the Shusha Declaration on allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, is a declaration on allied relations signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye on June 15, 2021.

The declaration touched various issues in the political, economic, trade, culture, education, sport, and energy security sectors, the Southern Gas Corridor, cooperation in the field of defense industry, military cooperation and mutual military assistance, Zangezur corridor, possibilities of cooperation within the framework of the proposed six-party platform (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, Türkiye, Iran, Georgia), and opening a Turkish consulate in Shusha.

