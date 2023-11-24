Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan envisages territorial changes in several districts

Politics Materials 24 November 2023 11:35 (UTC +04:00)
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The law bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On making partial changes to the administrative-territorial division of Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Lachin and Shusha districts of the Republic of Azerbaijan" will be submitted for discussion in Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

The law bill will be considered at the meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Regional Policy on November 27.

Moreover, the law bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the formation of Agdera district of the Republic of Azerbaijan" will be discussed at the meeting.

