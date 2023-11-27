Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia to hold joint exercises - Türkiye's minister of defense

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Joint cybersecurity exercises between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia will be organized next year, Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Yashar Guler said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze.

He noted that the exercise will be held in Türkiye.

"I believe that today's trilateral meeting will contribute to regional cooperation," Guler added.

The X trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye was held today in Baku. The meeting discussed prospects for the development of joint military cooperation and a number of issues that will contribute to regional security.

