Establishing carbon-neutral zone in Azerbaijan's liberated lands by 2030 among main goals - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Establishing a carbon-neutral zone in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation by 2030 is one of the priorities, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Umayra Taghiyeva told Trend.

The 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) will start its work tomorrow in the United Arab Emirates. She noted that Azerbaijan will participate in the event with a large delegation.

"Unlike previous years, this year's event will be attended by about 100,000 participants from different countries. The COP 28 conference is based on four main directions and paradigms. The first is accelerating the energy transition. When we talk about energy transition, we mean promoting green alternative energy sources around the world and calling for accelerating this transition," Taghiyeva said.

The second main direction is the adoption of financial commitments to combat climate change, that is, the resolution of the financial issue in this area by developed countries. The third is to include the human factor at the center of this activity. Fourth - the parties should use all opportunities for inclusiveness of the conference and note that both governmental and non-governmental organizations and society will be represented at COP 28 conference.

Taghiyeva said that Azerbaijan will be represented at this event for the first time with its pavilion.

"This pavilion has been prepared with support and participation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which has extensive experience in organizing exhibitions in foreign countries on behalf of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan's pavilion will provide extensive information on its climate change policy, as well as the work undertaken towards mitigation, i.e. reduction of climate change consequences, initiatives, as well as national measures on adaptation to the negative consequences of climate change," she said.

