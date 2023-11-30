Armenia was planning revanche against Azerbaijan - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Armenia was planning revanche against Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 30th OSCE Ministerial Council, Trend reports.

"Despite Armenia’s verbal statements and acknowledgment of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, the reality was that the country sought to buy time for revanche while maintaining a 10,000-strong force equipped with heavy offensive weaponry in Azerbaijan. This constitutes a blatant violation of its commitments. No state would tolerate such an illegal presence on its soil, and Azerbaijan was no exception," the minister said.

Bayramov reminded that, as a result of anti-terror measures that Azerbaijan undertook in Karabakh on September 19-20, the country was able to fully restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The lack of a peaceful resolution stemmed from Armenia's blatant disregard and the inadequate actions of third-party facilitators. Despite discussing concerns privately, these facilitators chose to be selective in their public stance. This created an illusion that Armenia could persist in its strategy of pretending to negotiate while actively engaging in building new lines of contact, digging trenches, planting landmines in our territory, and attempting to manipulate Azerbaijan through a smear campaign. References to the so-called continuation of the OSCE toolbox do not align with the actual situation," he added.