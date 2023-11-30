High time to seize opportunity for peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. High time to seize opportunity for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 30th OSCE Ministerial Council, Trend reports.

"Despite Azerbaijan’s unequivocal commitment to peace, the process is facing delays. It took Armenia more than two and a half months to finally submit its comments on the draft agreement. Similarly, biased and one-sided actions by certain parties are seriously affecting the process despite all the challenges. We continue to firmly believe that there is a historic opportunity for Azerbaijan and Armenia to establish good relations and coexist peacefully as two states. It is high time to seize this chance," the minister said.

He added that it is necessary for Armenia to realize that the route to peace goes through bilateral dialogue and normal relations with its neighbors.

"The continuation of geopolitical influence by other actors is counterproductive, as it only serves to sustain confrontation and delay. The wider international community also bears responsibility to refrain from provocative actions and easing tension, including within the OSCE. I reiterate the readiness of Azerbaijan for constructive engagement within the OSCE to overcome the existing challenges to its functionality and efficiency," Bayramov concluded.