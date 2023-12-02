Discussions in Czech Republic affirms Azerbaijan be key gas supplier to Europe (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba Gafarova met with Czech Parliament Chamber of Deputies Chairperson Marketa Pekarova Adamova during an official visit to the Czech Republic, Parliament told Trend.

The Chairperson of the Chamber of Deputies expressed delight with the visit of the Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker and stressed the importance of collaboration between the two nations' legislative bodies, not only at the level of speakers but also at the level of committees and friendship groups. The involvement of parliaments in international organizations was also emphasized.

During the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan is an important supplier of gas to Europe. In particular, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan is the second-largest supplier of oil to the Czech Republic. Good opportunities for the development of relations in energy, trade, and economic spheres were mentioned. In addition, it was mentioned that cooperation between the sides in the field of renewable energy sources is also one of the important directions.

The meeting also observed that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the beginning of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic and that interstate relations have grown over time.

Gafarova stressed the importance of political connections, such as visits and high-level meetings, in the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Speaking about inter-parliamentary interaction as one of the important and positive factors influencing bilateral and multilateral relations, the Parliament Speaker emphasized the importance of further developing cooperation between the two countries' parliaments as well as strengthening the interaction to support each other in inter-parliamentary organizations. She underlined the need for friendship groups to work together to serve as a bridge across parliaments.

Gafarova discussed the current situation in the region, including the consequences of Armenia's nearly 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the expulsion of one million Azerbaijanis as a result of this occupation, and the destruction of all infrastructure and buildings in the occupied territories, including historical, cultural, and religious monuments.

The Parliament Speaker stated that despite the fact that Azerbaijan was subjected to occupation, Azerbaijan made great efforts to ensure long-term peace in the region by proposing that Armenia sign a peace agreement based on five principles of international law after the 44-day second Karabakh war in 2020.

She also told her Czech colleague about Armenia's political and military provocations, non-compliance with obligations made in the previous three years, the conduct of anti-terrorist activities of a local nature in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, and the outcomes of those activities. The Parliament Speaker stressed that these events were entirely consistent with international law and that no civilians were killed.

Gafarova further stated that Armenia's mine threats impede development and restoration activities in Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian rule. She reiterated that, while some circles accuse Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing, there is no evidence of this, and UN delegations that have visited the region affirm this. Speaking on Azerbaijan's desire to maintain sustainable peace in the region, she highlighted that there are no hurdles to reaching a peace accord between Azerbaijan and Armenia today.

Marketa Pekarova Adamova stressed the need for creating long-term peace in the region, as well as the Czech Republic's support for peace talks.

The memorial book was then signed by the Chairwoman of Parliament.

The meeting was followed by a greeting ceremony for the Parliament Speaker by the Czech Parliament's Chamber of Deputies.

The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visited the administrative building of the Chamber of Deputies.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel