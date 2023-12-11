Azerbaijan to get into France's media field - Azerbaijani political expert (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The next installment of the analytical video project "Dialogue with Tofiq Abbasov" has aired on the Baku Network expert platform, Trend reports.

Zaur Sadigbayli, a journalist and the head of the Association for the "Protection of the Heritage of Western Azerbaijanis and the Right of Return" in France, was the program's guest.

Sadigbayli stated that the opening of the Western Azerbaijan Community's representative office in France was not easy, that the procedure was delayed, and that the decision was made at the highest level.

"All of these steps are now complete, and we are prepared for our first action in France. Any of our acts will be focused on external consumption rather than internal consumption. As I have stated numerous times, we need to work very hard and seriously throughout Europe, particularly in France," he said.

In addition, Sadigbayli noted that Azerbaijan should more actively break into the media field of France, and disseminate more information. It would be useful for Azerbaijan to develop French resources, including strengthening francophony - the value of the French language in our community.

"If francophony in Azerbaijan rises to another level, firstly, we will be able to become a member of francophony, and secondly, we will get additional influence on France," Sadigbeyli said.

Trend presents the full material.

