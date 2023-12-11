BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The COP28 Presidency congratulates Azerbaijan for being chosen to host COP29 next year, the COP28 official X page says, Trend reports.

"We look forward to working together to continue building momentum on climate action, ensuring we keep 1.5°C within reach and leave no one behind", the publication says.

COP 28 refers to the United Nations Climate Change Conference taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from 30 November until 12 December 2023.

UN Climate Change conferences (or COPs) take place every year, and are the world’s only multilateral decision-making forum on climate change with almost complete membership of every country in the world.