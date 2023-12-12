Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Josep Borrell (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. On December 11, 2023, as part of a working visit to Brussels, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for External Relations and Security Policy/Vice-President of the EU Commission Josep Borrell, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bilateral relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan, including within the framework of the Eastern Partnership, as well as the current situation in the region were discussed during the meeting.

At the meeting, Jeyhun Bayramov informed about the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The positive impact of recent confidence-building measures on the process of normalizing relations between the two countries was noted

The minister said that the mediation efforts of the President of the European Council Charles Michel in the normalization process are highly appreciated by Azerbaijan. He emphasized that, despite this, biased statements by some EU officials undermine the impartial mediating role of the European Union in this process.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the establishment of good neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, based on mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, is the only path to peace, stability and security in the South Caucasus.

Other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.