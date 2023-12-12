Heydar Aliyev's ideas serve sacred goals of Azerbaijani people - state committee for family

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Heydar Aliyev's ideas both today and in the future will serve the sacred goals of the Azerbaijani people, said Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan Bahar Muradova, Trend reports.

She noted that the Azerbaijani people will remember Heydar Aliyev throughout the existence of the Azerbaijani state.

"Great leader Heydar Aliyev by his wise policy and with the help of people's power managed to overcome all difficulties and problems put by time before the country, and realized the people's millennial dream of independent statehood. Heroism and selflessness of Heydar Aliyev is an example for every citizen of Azerbaijan," Muradova added.

The 12th of December is the Remembrance Day of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people. Prime Minister Ali Asadov, speaker of Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova, head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, and other state and government officials, as well as servicemen, law enforcement officers, representatives of the diplomatic corps visited the grave of the national leader in the Alley of Honorable Burial and, laying flowers at the monument, expressed deep respect to the memory of the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan.

Also, the memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev's spouse, scientist-ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was honored and flowers were laid at her place of grave.

