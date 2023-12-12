National leader Heydar Aliyev was a far-sighted person - Turkish ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan's National leader Heydar Aliyev was a far-sighted person, which is evidenced by his policy in the field of state-building and other spheres, said Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagci, Trend reports.

"We honor the memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev on the 20th anniversary of his death. Heydar Aliyev's greatest wish - the liberation of Karabakh from Armenian occupation - has been fulfilled, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan restored. The policy of the national leader in relations with Türkiye has reached the highest level through the efforts of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We inherited these ties from Heydar Aliyev," the ambassador added.

The 12th of December is the Remembrance Day of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people. State and government officials, as well as servicemen, law enforcement officers, and representatives of the diplomatic corps, visited the grave of the national leader in the Alley of Honorable Burial and, laying flowers at the monument, expressed deep respect to the memory of the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan.

Also, the memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev's spouse, scientist-ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was honored and flowers were laid at her place of grave.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel