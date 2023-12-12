Heydar Aliyev's name wholy linked to Azerbaijan's renaissance - Russian Caspian Institute

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan's revival is inseparable from the name of Heydar Aliyev, said CEO of the Russian Caspian Institute for Strategic Studies, Igor Korotchenko told Trend.

"The nascent Azerbaijani state was faced with difficult circumstances following the collapse of the USSR and the emergence of independent Azerbaijan. To begin with, there was an armed power struggle in Azerbaijan's early years after independence. This battle, as well as instability, harmed statehood. The country's sociopolitical upheaval, anarchy, and bloodshed exacerbated national and civil conflict, and the then-government failed completely. In the summer of 1993, Azerbaijan was in crisis and on the point of disappearing from the world political map," he noted.

He emphasized that it was in these difficult conditions that the Azerbaijani people demanded Heydar Aliyev's return to power.

"He was elected chairman of the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan on June 15, 1993, and from July 24, by resolution of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), he began to fulfill the duties of the President of Azerbaijan. Finally, Heydar Aliyev was elected President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 3, 1993, as a result of nationwide voting, and he vigorously undertook to solve the most urgent and top-priority tasks. After coming to power, Heydar Aliyev neutralized destructive forces activated in various regions of the republic and prevented civil war," Korotchenko said.

Korotchenko mentioned that elements who organized encroachment on the statehood, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan were isolated from society.

"Finally, in May 1994, a ceasefire was reached in the Armenian-Azerbaijani war, which allowed Azerbaijan to concentrate its forces on the solution of priority tasks. This allowed the realization of a number of major contracts, including the so-called "Contract of the Century." In general, we can say that Heydar Aliyev's return to the leadership of Azerbaijan marked a turning point in the country's socio-political, social, economic, scientific, and cultural life, as well as in the expansion of international relations. The first oil contract was signed in September 1994. Its realization was developed by Heydar Aliyev and is still an example of the implementation of a well-thought-out, effective oil strategy, which forms the basis of the concept of economic development in Azerbaijan. Later, these contracts were expanded, including gas contracts for the supply of natural gas from Azerbaijan to a number of countries through the Southern Gas Corridor," he noted.

According to him, economic reforms, the establishment of a market economy, ensuring economic development, integration of Azerbaijan into the world economy, and implementation of the agrarian reform program have become consistent priority spheres in Heydar Aliyev's activity.

"And we should say that he laid the foundation of the economy, armed forces, the basis of the political system, and most importantly, aimed Azerbaijan at the course of development, which was developed and improved by his son President Ilham Aliyev, who realized his father's political will - restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country by returning the territories occupied by Armenians," he said.

Korotchenko added that the Azerbaijani flag is waving over these territories once again.

"As for the peculiarities of Heydar Aliyev's personality, which affected the formation of his leadership style and impact on political culture, first of all, of course, it is a great intellect, vast life, and political experience, I would say, worldly political wisdom, strategic goal-setting, and most importantly, he perfectly understood how international politics is done. In this regard, we note those traditionally friendly ties between Russia and Azerbaijan, at the origins of which Heydar Aliyev undoubtedly stood, who did not allow the continuation of interethnic clashes in Azerbaijan. The status of the Russian language was confirmed at the highest level; Russian culture was enjoyed, and the Russian community enjoyed and continues to enjoy patronage and support from the official Baku. Of course, today, when we talk about the memory of Heydar Aliyev, we recall his life path," he emphasized.

According to him, Heydar Aliyev made a huge contribution to the development of the USSR.

"We know Heydar Aliyev as a benefactor of science and culture, as a man thanks to whom Baikal-Amur Mainline and several other strategic infrastructure projects of Russia are working today. The revival of Azerbaijan and the strengthening of traditionally friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are connected with his name. Therefore, of course, Heydar Aliyev is a figure of international scale. He is a politician who left behind a huge number of accomplishments. Monuments erected to him today in several countries and cities speak of the deep respect the peoples of the world have for the memory of Heydar Aliyev, this outstanding son of the Azerbaijani people and undoubtedly a political and statesman, whose name and deeds have forever entered modern history," Igor Korotchenko concluded.

