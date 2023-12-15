Azerbaijan CEC meeting to hold tomorrow, December 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. A regular meeting of Azerbaijan Central Election Commission (CEC) will be held tomorrow, CEC informed Trend.

The meeting will consider several issues related to the extraordinary presidential election.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the announcement of extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan on December 7. According to the decree, extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

