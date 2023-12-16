ISESCO headquarters hosts concert dedicated to anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The ISESCO (Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) headquarters in Rabat hosted a concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, the press and public relations department of Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

The event was attended by a parliamentary delegation led by the chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova.

Speaking at the event, ISESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Morocco Nazim Samadov highlighted the unprecedented merits of the national leader Heydar Aliyev before the Azerbaijani state and people, acknowledging his global initiatives.

The concert featured performances of musical compositions by People's Artist and Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Murad Huseynov.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel