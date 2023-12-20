Türkiye driven to make peace in Middle East - Trend News Agency's deputy director (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Türkiye is taking significant steps to bring peace to the Middle East, said Deputy Director of Trend News Agency, head of Turkic World media platform, political scientist Rufiz Hafizoghlu during an interview to ARB 24 TV channel, Trend reports.

"Türkiye's efforts to achieve a regional cease-fire are essential. However, none of these pressures are being accepted by Israel. Although Türkiye will play an essential role in resolving the issue, I believe Qatar will be in the center and Egypt will be in the background," Hafizoghlu said.

According to the expert, despite the fact that the US is currently supporting Israel in response to the events in Gaza, there is a fundamental misunderstanding between the Joe Biden administration and the Benjamin Netanyahu government.

"The US wants the Gaza conflict to end by 2024. The Israeli government, however, is ignoring these calls. The international pressure on Israel is increasing by the day," Hafizoghlu emphasized.

Hafizoghlu further stated that France has no history of resolving conflicts.

"France has always been a party to the conflict. France will never be able to learn this experience because of Emmanuel Macron, who acts like an Armenian lawmaker. Today, France remains neutral on the Gaza crisis, yet it is the quiet that has led to the tragedy," he added.

